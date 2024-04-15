Qatar’s Sheikha Al Mayassa in Italy for Milan Design Week

Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani of Qatar attends Milan Design Week, where she explores exhibitions and praises the fusion of East and West in contemporary designs.



Qatar’s Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani has arrived in Italy for the world’s largest annual design event.

“After the inauguration of [the Design Doha Biennial] earlier this year, it is truly wonderful to be in Milan as Milan Design Week kicks off,” the Qatari royal said in an Instagram post.

While visiting the Triennale di Milano museum, Sheikha Al Mayassa also saw the Alessandro Mendini exhibition. She remarked that she was pleased to see his continued inspiring influence on the worlds of art and design.



She also saw the FROMM. exhibition at the Milano Showroom Via Savona.

In Msheireb and Milan, FROMM. emerged as a luxury contemporary furniture and accessories brand – and the perfect pairing of East meets West.

“I was delighted to visit FROMM., the brand operating between Msheireb and Milan, and to see its latest releases in addition to the Shurouq Collection designed by our Qatari designers, during the Milan Design Week,” Sheikha Al Mayassa said.

Oasiblu

The theme for FROMM.’s showroom at this year’s Milan Design Week is Oasiblu. The collection for the event features an artistic take over from Italian artist and FROMM. designer, Antonio Aricò.

Source: @almayassabinthamad, via X.

For the Oasiblu installation, Aricò transported inspiration from Qatar’s Qatar’s palm tree-filled landscapes to Italy’s second city with his stunning use of blue shades and introduction of his Pavo armchair to Italy for the first time.



Aricò designed the Pavo armchair for FROMM. as part of the Ottoman Dream Collection.



Its sleek silhouette, deep blue and green palette with gold accents, is a step into modern furniture design and a blast from the past with its touch of Ottoman-inspired luxury.



Meanwhile, two female Qatari designers – Maryam Al Suwaidi and Shua’a Ali., spearheaded FROMM.’s debut Shurouq collection.



The collection, which includes lamps, carpets, wall units and a side table – among other furniture pieces, draws its name from the Arabic word for dawn and represents the dawn of the company’s journey to introducing Qatari culture to the world through design.



Speaking to Doha News during the 2022 Milan Design Week, Al Suwaidi said that her inspiration came from the desert topography around her.



“Through the curves, waves, movements… that mimic the sand, the Shurouq Collection recalls the sand dunes and the breathtaking desert scenery,” she said.