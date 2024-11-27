Second Qatar-UAE Super Cup to feature four matches in January

Second edition of the bilateral tournament will see eight teams from UAE and Qatar compete for four trophies.

The second edition of the Qatar-UAE Super Cup for clubs will feature four matches over a single weekend, with Emirati league champions Al Wasl facing Qatar’s Al Sadd at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on January 18, its organisers said on Wednesday.

The tournament was first held in April and consisted of two matches — the Super Cup and the Super Shield — played between respective league champions and the domestic cup winners.

The Qatar-UAE Challenge Shield and the Challenge Cup are the new additions to the line-up of matches slated to be consecutively held from January 16 to 19.

The tournament was announced as an effort to forge stronger sporting ties between the two nations in January 2024, three years after the Al Ula reconciliation agreement was signed to re-establish political and economic ties between Qatar and the rest of the GCC member states, including the UAE.

📹| Qatar 🇶🇦 and the UAE 🇦🇪 have a long history of success and prosperity.



Launching the 2nd edition of the #QatarUAESuperCup by holding 4 tournaments. 🏆

Social media handles of both Qatar’s Ooredoo Stars league and the UAE’s ADNOC Pro League jointly announced the fixtures for the second edition, confirming the venues.

Al Rayyan will lock horns against Shabab Al Ahli for the Challenge Shield at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in a clash of the 2023/24 season’s league runners-up on January 16 next year.

For the Super Cup, UAE President’s Cup runners-up Al Nasr will host Qatar’s Amir Cup runners-up Qatar SC in Dubai’s Al Maktoum Stadium a day after the first clash.

Doha’s Jassim bin Hamad Stadium will host the next tie, the Super Shield, on January 18 between respective league champions Al Wasl and Al Sadd.

The action will then conclude in Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan Stadium for the Challenge Cup to be played between ADIB Cup winners Al Wahda and Qatar Cup champions Al Wakrah of Qatar.

📸| Here is the full schedule of the #UAEQatarSuperCup 🇦🇪 🇶🇦



📅 Date: From January 16 to 19 😉



⚽ Teams: 8

The inaugural edition of the bilateral tournament saw Qatar’s Al Arabi, then reigning Amir Cup champions, clinch the Super Cup with a 1-0 win over Sharjah in Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium.

In the Super Shield, Shabab Al Ahli defeated Qatari league champions Al Duhail 2-1 at the Al Rashid Stadium to keep the trophy at home back in April.