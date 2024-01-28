Qatar-UAE Super Cup, Super Shield scheduled for April

Two major football competitions, the Super Cup and Super Shield, set for April between Qatar and the UAE, symbolise diplomatic harmony three years after the al-Ula Gulf reconciliation agreement.

These sporting events come three years after the signing of a reconciliation agreement between the two Gulf states.

The two competitions will be held over two consecutive days, featuring face-offs between prominent Qatari and Emirati football teams in both Doha and Dubai.

Scheduled for April 12 in Doha, the Super Cup will see Al-Arabi, Qatar’s reigning Amir Cup champions, compete against Sharjah, the Emirati President’s Cup victors.

The following day, April 13, in Dubai, the Super Shield will feature a clash between the league champions of the two countries, Shabab Al Ahli and Al-Duhail.

The announcement was made following a key meeting between Qatari and Emirati sporting officials in Doha on Friday, where an agreement was formalised, as confirmed by the football associations of the respective countries.

The Qatar Stars League, the pinnacle of Qatari football, welcomed the announcement, saying the competitions were “a landmark football event underscoring the collaborative spirit between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates”.

The sporting events were a testament to the thawing relations between Qatar and the UAE, following the historical Al-Ula agreement signed three years ago.

Qatar’s role as a host nation for significant football events, including the ongoing AFC Asian Cup and the 2022 World Cup, is a testament to its growing role in the football world.

Notably, the UAE extended cooperation during the World Cup by offering multi-entry visas to visitors.