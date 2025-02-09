Second Match for Hope to offer new fan experience

All ticket proceeds will fund education in numerous parts of the world, whether by empowering students or supporting educational infrastructures.

The second edition of Match for Hope is set to offer a new fan experience in the lead up to the tournament, which is aimed at gathering funds to support out-of-school children in different parts of the world.

“What makes this year’s edition different is the hosting of numerous entertainment events for a week,” Project Director, Qassim Jaidah, told a press conference in Doha on Sunday.

Football legends and content creators from all over the world will gather at Stadium 974 on February 14 for the tournament, including Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo and Alessandro Del Piero.

The latest edition will see a team led by English influencer, KSI, and prominent Kuwaiti gamer, AboFlah, face off against a team led by British YouTuber Chunkz and American streamer Ishowspeed.

The charity event is taking place in collaboration with Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy to gather funds for out-of-school children.

Fans this year will get to enjoy activities at the fan zone at Place Vendôme Mall, Gate 1 Eiffel, Ground floor, from February 11-15. Fans will get the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise from their favourite creators and attend meet and greets.

Live podcasts and shows will also take place at Katara Amphitheatre on February 12-13.

The second edition will witness a pre-match performance by Arab icon, Rasha Rizk, whereas Grammy winning artist, Macklemore, will perform the half-time show.

All ticket proceeds will fund education in numerous parts of the world, whether by empowering students or supporting educational infrastructures.

Abdulla Al Bakri, Engagement Manager at EAA, said the tournament has set an example globally over the role of sports and education in leading change within different communities across the world.

“Education is not merely a human right, but rather a key to achieving justice, development and peace,” Al Bakri told the press conference. “A unique event like Match for Hope proves that education and sports can meet under a single initiative that can lead to change,” he added.

Last year’s edition gathered over QAR 32m ($8.8m) to support more than 70,000 out-of-school children across countries including Palestine, Sudan, Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

The previous edition also achieved a 22.5 million live viewership and more than 34,000 spectators.

Engineer Jassim Al-Obaidly, Stadium 974 Venue Manager for the Local Organising Committee, noted that fans should arrive ahead of the match to enjoy the activities.

“We seek to provide an exceptional experience on February 14,” he said.