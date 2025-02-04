Match for Hope 2025: Everything you need to know

Thierry Henry and Ishowspeed are among the headliners in the second edition of the charity football match at Stadium 974, with a half-time performance by Macklemore.

Football legends, social media influencers and celebrities will be in Doha for a noble cause as Match for Hope returns for its second edition.

Here is everything that you need to know about the charity football match set to be held at Stadium 974 on Friday, February 14.

What is it?

The Match for Hope, a charity football event launched in 2024, aims to raise millions for out-of-school children through various initiatives by Education Above All (EAA).

Similar to the first edition, this year’s match will see a studded line-up of football legends, influencers, and celebrities, all playing for the same cause.

Last year, more than QAR 32 million ($8.8m) was raised last year to support over 70,000 out-of-school children as Team Chunkz beat Team AboFlah 7-5.

Who will be competing?

Team KSI x AboFlah, co-captained by English influencer KSI and Kuwaiti gamer AboFlah, will face off against Team Chunkz x Ishowspeed, led by British YouTuber Chunkz and American streamer Ishowspeed Team Chunkz x Ishowspeed.

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will manage KSI and Aboflah’s side which will include the likes of Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo and Alessandro Del Piero, in addition to other influencers and internet personalities.

Team Chunkz x Ishowspeed are yet to name their manager, who will lead a squad featuring World Cup-winning Spanish duo David Silva and Andres Iniesta, alongside Qatari legend Mubarak Mustafa – all supported by a star-studded lineup of influencers.

Team KSI x AboFlah

KSI, AboFlah, Andrea Pirlo, Alessandro Del Piero, Thierry Henry, Danny Aarons, David Vujanic, Angry Ginge, Amine MaTue, Fanum, Sharky, Billy Wingrove, Behzinga, Miniminter, Adam Waheed, M12 AlFouzan, OussiFooty, Ossy Marwah. Manager: Arsene Wenger, Assistant coach: Omar Sy.

Team Chunkz x Ishowspeed

Chunkz, Ishowspeed, David Silva, Andres Iniesta, Mubarak Mustafa, AJ Shabeel, Thogden, Harry Pinero, Taiyo Kimura, Eman SV2, Samy Chaffai, Manny Brown, FutCrunch, Tobi Brown, Ben Azelart, Bashar Arabi, Luva de Pedreiro, King Kenny. Manager: TBC, Assistant coach: Tim Cahill.

Entertainment and performances

American rapper Macklemore will perform for the first time in Doha during Match for Hope 2025’s half-time show, while Syrian singer Rasha Rizk will perform before the kick-off.

The fun and entertainment kick off before the match-day.

This year, Match for Hope will feature a fan zone at Place Vendome Mall in Lusail, starting February 11. Fans can enjoy a variety of entertainment activities, meet-and-greets, and exclusive merchandise.

Jerseys of the two teams set to play on February 14 will be available alongside various creator-led brands in the activation.

Organisers Q Life have also announced padel matches between creators and football legends in the build-up to the game.

Live podcasts at Katara

The pre-match day entertainment options do not end there, as some of the most loved creator-led podcasts will be hosted live at the Katara Amphitheatre:

GOAL x Front Three (F3), February 12, 16:30.

SDS Podcast with Sharky and the SDS Group, 12 February, 18:00.

The Thirty Challenge by M12 AlFouzan, 13 February, 16:30.

Areeka Podcast with Bibi Alabdulmohsen and Talal Sam, 13 February, 18:00.

Tickets

Tickets for the Match for Hope 2025, which organisers say are selling out fast, can be booked here.

Registration is mandatory to purchase the match tickets, which start as low as QAR 30 for Category 3. Category 2 tickets cost QAR 80, while Category 1 and Premium tickets cost QAR 150 and QAR 500 respectively.

Registrations for the live podcast and show zones, to be held on February 12 and 13, can be completed here.

Further details and updates are available at www.match4hope.com.

Live streaming and TV

The Match for Hope 2025 can be watched in Arabic in AlKass on TV, while beIN Sports will have both English and Arabic coverage.

Chunkz’s YouTube channel will stream the match live in English, while AboFlah will broadcast it in Arabic on his own channel.