Maryam Al Homaid triumphs at Saudi Arabia’s Al Ula Design Awards

The Qatari artist wowed the judges with her modern twist on traditional Saudi camel covers. As a winner, her designs may come to life with the Royal Commission for Al Ula.



Qatar’s Maryam Al Homaid’s interdisciplinary artistic mastery wowed the judging panel at Saudi Arabia’s Al Ula Design Awards.



Joining Paris-based Ismail Hutet, Al Homaid stands out as one of the two awardees who triumphed with their exceptional designs.

The Al Ajilah Edition of this year’s competition celebrated Saudi culture through its vibrant camel cover traditions. Artisans intricately hand-embroider camel covers, adorning the majestic desert companion.

The competition tasked entrants with reimagining this Saudi cultural heritage staple.

Princess Nourah bint Mohammed Al Faisal, a Saudi designer and business development professional, and Burak Cakmak, the CEO of the Fashion Commission at the Saudi Ministry of Culture, occupied the judging seats.



Other panel members included Abdullah Al Shammari, Basma Bouzo and Najla Al Otaibi.



Al Homaid’s monochromatic camel cover blended tradition with modernity – featuring dark blocky design elements on an off-white backdrop.

Source: @maryamhome, via Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the Qatari artist said that Al Ula was an incredible and unforgettable experience.



“No photos or videos can justify how beautiful your landscape is and how generous and kind your people are,” she added.



The competition’s organisers announced the Royal Commission for Al Ula may produce her designs.



Other recent recognitions under Al Homaid’s artist portfolio include ranking among the top 100 designers for the 2024 AD100 Middle East list and winning this year’s Asia Design Gold Prize.