Sea La Rosa gallops to victory at Qatar’s Lillie Langtry Stakes



The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC)-sponsored Qatar Goodwood Festival ended on Sunday with a victory for British jockey Tom Marquand who won the Qatar Lilly Langtry Stakes.

Marquand paired up with four-year-old Sea La Rosa to secure the sixth win of her horsing career. Marquand also took the lead in a tight race against Jason Hart’s Urban Artist and Ryan Moore’s Emily Dickinson.

“It was a tough one because we know Urban Artist stays very well and yet you never know quite how much a horse in front has left,” said Marquand.

CEO of Education Above All Foundation Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti presented the trophies to the winners of the Group 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

The five-day event was regarded as a success for all attending and included several of the QREC delegation.

Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, QREC Vice-Chairman and Asian Equestrian Federation President Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Attiya and QREC board member and Al Shaqab Executive Director Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Attiyah were just some of the members that witnessed the British Flat racing season.

Over the years, Qatar’s equestrian heritage has grown popular.

The country has hosted several equestrian tours including the upcoming Longines Hathab 6th Tour, due to start this September.

The season will be hosted together by Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) and Al Shaqab, Qatar Foundation’s equestrian center.

The first round of the Longines Hathab 6th Tour will take place on the weekend of 2 September at QEF’s Indoor Arena.