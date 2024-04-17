Samsung returns to the top of the smartphone market

Samsung Electronics has once again taken the leading position in the global smartphone market, surpassing Apple.

Samsung has reclaimed its throne as the top smartphone seller, engaging in a fierce battle with Apple as Chinese rivals strive to close the gap between these market leaders, as reported by industry tracker International Data Corporation (IDC) this week.

The South Korean company outpaced Apple as the worldwide smartphone market experienced robust growth of nearly 8 percent in the first quarter of this year, reaching 289.4 million, according to IDC’s preliminary data.

According to IDC, Samsung shipped 60.1 million smartphones in the first quarter of this year, asserting nearly 21 percent of the phone market.

Meanwhile, IDC reported that Apple shipped 50.1 million iPhones, compiling just over 17 percent of the market in the same period.

IDC reported that Phone shipments plunged nearly 10% year-over-year.

Ryan Reith, the group vice president of IDC’s Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, said that Samsung had reasserted itself as the leading smartphone provider.

“While Apple managed to capture the top spot at the end of 2023, Samsung successfully reasserted itself as the leading smartphone provider in the first quarter.

“IDC expects these two companies to maintain their hold on the high end of the market, the resurgence of Huawei in China, as well as notable gains from Xiaomi, Transsion, OPPO/OnePlus, and vivo will likely have both OEMs looking for areas to expand and diversify,” Reith expressed.

After Apple, Xiaomi leads in smartphones, with Chinese manufacturer Transsion at fourth and Oppo at fifth.