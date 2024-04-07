Qatar’s Lusail Tram expands service with new Pink Line, additional Orange Line stations

With a total of 14 new stations coming online, the Lusail Tram network will boast a total of 21 operational stations.

Qatar’s Ministry of Transport (MOT) has announced a significant expansion of the Lusail Tram service from Monday, which will include the introduction of the Pink Line service and new Orange Line stations.

Ten additional Orange Line stations are slated to begin operations, enhancing accessibility across key areas of Lusail. These stations include Naifa, Fox Hills – South, Downtown Lusail, Al Khayl Street, Fox Hills – North, Crescent Park – North, Rawdat Lusail, Erkiyah, Lusail Stadium, and Al Yasmeen.

In this phase, all Pink Line stations will also become operational, spanning from Legtaifiya to Seef Lusail – North, with the exception of Al Sa’ad Plaza, which will join the service later.

Operating seven days a week, the Lusail Tram service will align its schedule with that of the Doha Metro.

The service runs from 5:30 a.m. until midnight from Saturday to Wednesday, with extended hours until 1 a.m. on Thursdays and from 2 p.m. to 1 am on Fridays.

📢🚊 Ministry Expands Lusail Tram Service, Pink & Orange Lines Operational pic.twitter.com/FhzYTCFdRI — Ministry of Transport 🇶🇦 وزارة المواصلات (@MOTQatar) April 6, 2024

With the introduction of the Pink Line service and the activation of Orange Line stations, commuters will have direct tram access to various destinations within Lusail, such as Al Seef, Crescent Park, Lusail Boulevard, Al Maha Island, and more.

They will also be able to seamlessly connect to the Metro network through Legtaifiya Station.

This initiative aligns with the MOT’s goal of establishing a unified, sustainable, environmentally friendly, and public transportation system.

Lusail City is designed to foster an environmentally-conscious community, integrating residential, commercial, and recreational facilities, with a focus on eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Located north of Doha, it will include schools, medical facilities, shopping centres and more.

The Lusail Tram network serves as an eco-conscious means of transportation for residents, facilitating connectivity not only within the city but also to Doha via the Doha Metro.

Once the entire network is operational, the Lusail Tram will assume a central role in the broader transportation ecosystem, furnishing Lusail City with a contemporary and sustainable transit infrastructure.

Characterised by their eco-friendliness and user-centric design, Lusail Tram trains offer a more environmentally sustainable and efficient alternative to private cars.

With each tram train boasting 64 seats and accommodating up to 209 passengers across Standard and Family Class, comfort and sustainability take front seats.