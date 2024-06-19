RwandAir CEO says Qatar Airways to acquire major stake in July

Qatar Airways, which currently operates flights to 31 African destinations, is keen on expanding its footprint on the continent.

Qatar Airways is set to acquire a 49 percent stake in Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir, as early as July, according to RwandAir’s chief executive.

“It’s been going on for a while, we have been discussing it for almost five years. So, now, we’re really at the tail-end of it,” Yvonne Makolo told the Financial Times.

The long-anticipated deal involves Qatar Airways purchasing a significant share of RwandAir for an undisclosed amount, the FT reported.

Qatar Airways’ investment in RwandAir is expected to significantly boost Rwanda’s aviation sector, empowering RwandAir to expand its fleet and operational capabilities.

The carrier currently operates three wide-body aircrafts for its routes to Brussels, London, and Paris, leveraging its code-share agreement with Qatar Airways to access an extensive network.

The move also forms a key element of the Gulf airline’s strategy to bolster its footprint across Africa.

Despite Africa representing about 18 percent of the global population, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) noted that the continent accounts for just two percent of global air traffic.

Qatar Airways is also eyeing a potential investment in another unnamed Southern African airline, positioning itself for further expansion on the continent.

In 2019, Qatar Airways acquired a 60 percent stake in a $1.3bn international airport currently under construction in Rwanda.

The new airport is being designed to handle seven million passengers annually in its first phase, with plans to expand to a capacity of 14 million passengers per year by 2032.

The Gulf airline also maintains code-share agreements with several other African carriers.

Qatar Airways network in Africa includes Lusaka, Harare, Abidjan, Algiers, Accra, Cape Town, Abuja, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Zanzibar among others.