South African Airways denies equity partnership with Qatar Airways

In a recent address at an aviation summit in Johannesburg, SAA’s Interim CEO John Lamola said he is looking for a partner that will respect his airline’s mission.

South African Airways (SAA) has dismissed rumours about entering into an equity partnership with Qatar Airways.

Speculation began after Qatar Airways announced earlier this month its intention to invest in an airline located in the southern region of Africa.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Al Meer revealed on May 15 that the Gulf carrier is “in the final stages” of finalising an equity investment in an airline in “the southern part of Africa,” with an announcement expected to take place within two or three weeks of the time of his announcement.

“This airline will help us and complement the operation of Kigali,” Al Meer told a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum at the time.

However, in a recent address at an aviation summit in Johannesburg on May 22, SAA’s Interim CEO John Lamola dismissed these speculations.

“We are South Africa’s national carrier… and we’re looking for a partner that will respect the mission of SAA,” Lamola stated, as reported by Tourism Update.

Lamola emphasised that SAA is indeed on the lookout for a strategic partner following the collapse of its private equity deal with the Takatso Consortium.

The key requirement for any prospective partner, he noted, is a commitment to keeping SAA state-owned and dedicated to serving South Africa.

The airline’s board is also insisting on a capital injection to aid in the recapitalisation and modernisation of its fleet, aligning with global decarbonisation standards.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways, which currently operates flights to 31 African destinations, is keen on expanding its footprint on the continent.

This includes a significant equity investment in another southern African airline, complementing its existing operations with RwandAir and enhancing connectivity across East, West, and North Africa.

Qatar Airways has been increasing its presence in Africa since 2019 when it expressed interest in acquiring a 49 percent stake in RwandAir.

This long-term investment is part of a broader plan, which includes a $1.3bn investment in Rwanda’s new Bugesera International Airport, aimed at developing a major aviation hub in the region.

Between 2022 and 2023, both sides operated about 156 flights between Doha and Kigali. During the same period, the airline witnessed a 10 percent month-on-month growth, resulting in more than QAR 7 million ($1.9m) in revenues.

In May last year, Qatar Airways Cargo launched its first hub, in partnership with RwandAir, for its cargo handling.

The move aimed to expand the African air cargo network and meet the three-to-five percent of its annual economic growth forecast for the continent within a decade.

Qatar Airways network in Africa includes Lusaka, Harare, Abidjan, Algiers, Accra, Cape Town, Abuja, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Zanzibar among others.