Rwanda and Qatar Aeronautical Academy sign MoU to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Rwanda’s Ministry of Defence and Qatar Aeronautical Academy have signed a contract for the Provision of Training Services.

The contract is aimed at enhancing the professional expertise of Rwanda Defence Force.

The signing ceremony was hosted at Qatar’s Ministry of Transport under the patronage of Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani.

Source: Rwanda’s Embassy in Qatar

Sheikh Jabor Bin Hamad Al Thani, Director General of the Qatar Aeronautical Academy, and Brig. Gen. Celestin Kanyamahanga, Rwanda’s Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, formalised the contract.

Ambassador of Rwanda to Qatar, Igor Marara, senior officials from Qatar Ministry of Transport, and the Rwandan Delegation, were also in attendance.

The collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Rwanda and Qatar to advancing technical expertise and promoting capacity building in the aviation and defence sectors.

By leveraging Qatar’s training resources, the initiative aims to strengthen the skills of the Rwanda Defence Force personnel, contributing to national development objectives while deepening ties between the two countries.