Ronaldo to Newcastle? Unexpected clause in Al Nassr contract: reports

Ronaldo could return to the Premier League sooner than expected

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has a clause in his Al-Nassr contract to play for Newcastle United should they qualify for the Champions League, according to reports by Marca.

The Spanish outlet claimed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr FC entitles him to join the Premier League.

Since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund owns Newcastle United, Al-Nassr can loan the Portuguese superstar if the English club qualifies for this season’s Champions League.

Currently ranked third in the Premier League, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owns 80% of Newcastle after a high-profile takeover in 2021.

Estimated to be a £300m valued buyout from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners, and the Reuben Brothers, Newcastle’s locker room may soon be making space for the 37-year-old.

Ronaldo touched down in the capital ahead of his grand unveiling at Al Nassr’s 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday.

“He brought a big team of assistants and even a private security firm,” an official told the AFP news agency.

Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia with a vast collection of trophy titles and as holder of the all-time leading scorer in this continental tournament with 140 goals scored.

Led by French coach Rudi Garcia the team will begin their campaign with Ronaldo on 5 January against Al-Tai Football Club.