Revenue for Qatar Airways’ private jet division soars by 49% following World Cup expansion

Despite majority of commercial airlines resuming operations post-pandemic, the appeal of private aviation skyrocketed in 2022. A record-breaking 5.5 million flights marked an all-time high in private aviation, according to WingX.

Qatar Executive (QE), the elite charter jet arm of Qatar Airways, has seen an astounding 49% Year-Over-Year (YOY) increase in commercial sales revenue, as per the latest annual report of the Qatar Airways Group for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

The increase, which also includes a 22% rise in live flying hours, has been ascribed to the company’s expansions and growth across Europe, the US, and Asia, leading to an increased global client base.

“By December 2022, Qatar Executive grew its fleet by 25% YOY, with the addition of three more Gulfstream G650ERs, and the aircraft type now represents 15 of the 19 strong fleet,” the report stated.

The expansion establishes QE as the world’s largest owner and the only commercial operator of the globally recognised G650ER. The Gulfstream G650ER, featuring a state-of-the-art BR725 Rolls-Royce engine, holds records for speed and range, while demonstrating exceptional fuel efficiency.

Moreover, its ability to operate on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable business aviation.

With the passenger’s safety and comfort at the forefront, QE has introduced a cutting-edge Air Ionisation System on the G650ER aircraft. The active system is credited with eradicating potentially harmful pathogens and allergens, such as bacteria, viruses, and mould spores.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar was an influential platform for Qatar Executive to demonstrate its capabilities. Qatar Executive experienced significant year-over-year growth of 550% in flight arrivals and departures during the World Cup, a report showed at the time.

Between 18-19 December, after the World Cup final, 296 jets departed from the Doha International Airport, where Qatar Executive’s exclusive Premium Terminal FBO is located.

Reports cited a surge in private jet demand prior to the World Cup, especially from neighbouring countries like the UAE. Requests for private jets to Doha experienced a stark surge ahead of the much-anticipated in November in particular.

According to UAE-based Gulf News, the cost could’ve ranged from $18,000 to $20,000 one-way for a small group of four to six people travelling for the World Cup, depending on the type and size of aircraft.

To enhance the passenger journey, the company revitalised its Fixed Base Operator (FBO) and introduced improvements to the terminal at Doha. These upgrades included enhancement to F&B and baggage handling services, further staff training, and a thorough renovation of on-site facilities.

Since its inception in 2009, Qatar Executive has been a cornerstone of Qatar Airways’ international growth strategy. With its operations based out of Doha International Airport (DIA) and premium terminal and hangar facilities at Hamad International Airport, QE offers unrivalled VIP jet charter services globally.

“The QE fleet is made up of 15 Gulfstream G650ER’s, two A319 aircraft, one of which is set up with a VIP ambulance layout, the other with a VIP passenger layout, along with two Bombardier Global 5000s,” the company stated.