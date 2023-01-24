Qatar Airways marks record year as private jet use takes off during Qatar 2022

Requests for private jets to Doha experienced a stark surge ahead of the much-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar Executive, the private jet charter division of the Qatar Airways Group, experienced significant year-over-year growth of 550% in flight arrivals and departures during the World Cup, a report showed.

Between December 18 and 19, after the World Cup final, 296 jets departed from the Doha International Airport, where Qatar Executive’s exclusive Premium Terminal FBO is located.

Prior to the tournament, QE renovated the terminal in anticipation of an influx of visitors. This included modernising their food and beverage and baggage handling operations, hiring more staff, and remodelling on-site facilities.

In addition, Qatar Executive purchased three more Gulfstream G650ERs, bringing the total number of these aircrafts in their fleet to 19, representing a 25% increase. As a result, the company is now the G650ER’s largest owner and sole commercial operator in the entire world.

With its cutting-edge BR725 Rolls-Royce engine, record-breaking speed, and outstanding fuel efficiency, the Gulfstream G650ER promotes environmentally friendly business aviation and can also run entirely on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

A319s are now available from QE, one of which is configured as a VIP ambulance and the other as a VIP passenger layout.

Reports cited a surge in private jet demand prior to the World Cup, especially from neighbouring countries like the UAE, in November in particular.

According to UAE-based Gulf News, the cost could’ve ranged from $18,000 to $20,000 one-way for a small group of four to six people travelling for the World Cup, depending on the type and size of aircraft.

In May, Qatar Airways announced a partnership with regional airlines to enable World Cup 2022 ticket holders to travel into the Gulf country and back from countries in the region just for the day during the entirety of the tournament.