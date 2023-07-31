Qatar football clubs to kick off season with matches at World Cup stadiums 

Al Duhail was crowned champions of the Qatar Stars League last season.

Qatar Stars League (QSL) has released the schedule of matches for the 2023-2024 season with the kick off date confirmed for 16 August.

Several matches are expected at a number of World Cup stadiums on the opening day, with Al Wakrah taking on Muaither SC at Al Janoub Stadium, followed by Al Arabi facing off against Al Shamal at Al Thumama Stadium.

The season is expected to be competitive with several teams preparing with overseas training camps.

The QSL season will fall in parallel with the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League schedule though that has yet to be publicised.

With the participation of Al Arabi and Al Wakrah in the preliminary rounds of the 2023-2024 AFC, the upcoming schedule of the QSL season is likely to be amended.

With several favourites this season, crowned champions Al Duhail will return on the pitch to continue their triumph.

Winning the Qatar Stars League title for the eighth time, Al Duhail beat Al Shamal 5-2.

Since its establishment in 2009, Al Duhail has won multiple titles and accolades, including the AFC Champions League, the Qatar Stars League, the Qatar Cup, and the Sheikh Jassim Cup.

In their opener, Al Duhail will take on Al Ahli and meet at Al Thumama Stadium on the last day of the season’s opening week.