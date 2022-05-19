Reports: Israeli military will not conduct criminal probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

The media outlet reported that a possible reason behind the decision is the fear of opposition within the occupation forces and Israeli society.

The Israeli military has said it is not conducting a criminal investigation into the killing of veteran Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, a Tel Aviv media outlet Haaretz reported on Thursday.

The prominent correspondent was killed by an Israeli sniper on 11 May whilst covering the zionist state’s raid of the Jenin camp. Abu Akleh was wearing her protective flak jacket and helmet, clearly identifying as a member of the press.

Witnesses said that Abu Akleh was shot by the sniper in a precise spot that was not covered by her helmet and continued to shoot in the area. Al Jazeera said that the killing was premeditated and called for accountability.

The apartheid state’s sniper who killed Abu Akleh said he was in a jeep 190 meters from the reporter, claiming that he did not see her.

Despite the Israeli soldier admitting the crime, occupation forces official, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, decided to not order a probe as she believed “there is no suspicion of a criminal act.”

Haaretz said that the zionist official based the decision on claims by the soldiers that the occupation forces did not see the journalist. It insisted that the bullet was directed at Palestinians who were allegedly armed.

Claims over armed Palestininas on site have been slammed by activists as inaccurate, given that it is commonly used by the occupation to justify such killings.

The media outlet also reported that a possible reason behind the decision is the fear of opposition within the occupation forces and Israeli society.

No official announcement has been made regarding the decision.

‘Not a surprise’

Social media users stated that the reported decision does not come as a surprise.

Palestinian human rights activist Abier Khatib tweeted,“Only an illusionist would think that Israel would probe its army.”

In another tweet, freelance researcher Layth Hanbali said,“Israel was founded on and is sustained by the erasure of Palestinians. It should surprise no one that Israeli authorities won’t investigate Shireen’s assassination,” he said.

The zionist state fabricated evidence shortly after the killing of Abu Akleh in a video suggesting armed Palestinians were on site.

The claims were quickly refuted by Al Jazeera’s news verification and monitoring unit, which showed that the alleged Palestinian fighters were not near Abu Akleh. Israeli human rights group B’Tselem had also conducted a separate research and released a video that has also exhibited Israel’s false narrative.

People have called for a transparent and open investigation by an independent body.

“The most we’ll see out of Shireen Abu Akleh’s targeted killing is a probe by the same forces that killed her who will absolve themselves. This is what it means to be a Palestinian. No matter who you are, you’re always a target, and your death is accepted with zero accountability,” tweeted Al Jazeera producer Linah Alsaafin on 11 May.

The world mourned the loss of the 51-year-old journalist, who was seen as the voice of Palestine. Her coverage constantly exposed ongoing crimes committed by the Israel against Palestinians.

Abu Akleh’s funeral was the largest that Palestine has witnessed in decades, as thousands of mourners carried her casket from Jenin to Jerusalem. Israeli forces violently attacked mourners which almost led to her coffin falling during the procession.

On Monday, Israeli authorities arrested 34-year-old Amro Abu Khudeir, one of the Palestinian pallbearers who protected the casket during the attacks.

“Amro was asked why he insisted on carrying the coffin and making sure it didn’t fall to the ground,” said Abu Kuhdeir’s lawyer, Khaldoun Najm, told Al Jazeera.