The concert will take place on August 27 from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Katara Opera House.

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) is coming back with yet another dazzling musical concert, but this time, its Gulf music-inspired.

The band is set to perform a unique musical piece for the first time on August 27 that combines western symphonic music with conventional Gulf folklore genres in an effort to improve and preserve Khaleeji music.

The music, according to QPO, will specifically highlight Qatar’s extensive nautical history by drawing inspiration from the traditional melody known as “Fijiri,” which is connected to pearl divers and the ocean.

Nasser Sahim, the deputy executive director of the Philharmonic, composed the music for the much-awaited event, with vocals provided by Qatari vocalist Mansour Al Mohanadi and Kuwaiti doctor Amer Jaffar.

Sahim has made a name for himself musically through many different projects. He has recorded approximately 30 singles in the Gulf as a vocalist composer, in addition to a 12-song album.

He has created music for all of Qatar’s national media, including classical music, commercial music serials, television programs, sound effects, and television projects. He has also written orchestral music. In the years 2015 through 2017, his Four Seasons symphony was performed both domestically and abroad.

Meanwhile, a traditional Gulf percussion group will perform as part of the event under the direction of Dr. Faisal Ibrahim Al Tamimi, a composer, conductor, and expert on Qatari folklore and the arts, while Kamoliddin Urinbae will take the lead.

The Youth Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan was founded by conductor Kamoliddin Urinbaev, who also serves as its artistic director and chief conductor. At the Glier RSMAL, he started learning to play the gijakei violin, which was his introduction to music. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in gijak and conducting at the State Conservatory of Uzbekistan in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

By presidential decree in December 2014, Urinbayev received the honorific designation of “Honored Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

Tickets are QAR 75 for the third balcony, QAR 125 for the second balcony, side, middle, and upper orchestra, QAR 175 for the front orchestra, and QAR 200 for the centre orchestra. All tickets can be purchased online through QPO.