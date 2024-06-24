Reaching new heights: Qatari mountaineer scales Europe’s highest peak

Nasser Al Misnad climbed 5,624 metres above sea level to reach Europe’s highest peak



Qatar’s Nasser Al Misnad has successfully summited Russia’s Mount Elbrus – the highest peak in Europe.



Al Misnad embarked on a demanding climb to conquer Europe’s summit at 5,624 metres above sea level, and prepared with prior hikes and treks to acclimatise to the high altitudes.

Last Wednesday, he announced reaching an altitude of 3,000 metres upon arriving at the Stary Krugozor station.

The Qatari mountaineer announced his achievement on Sunday and was met with an outpour of support from the local community.

Fahad Abdulrahman Badar, fellow Qatari mountaineer and the first Arab man to double summit mounts Everest and Lhotse in a single expedition, extended his congratulations and commended his colleague for a job well done.



Al Misnad is no stranger to conquering new heights.



In 2019 he joined a Reach Out to Asia delegation at the Everest Base Camp for a campaign to raise awareness about crisis-hit areas in Asia and beyond, and the impact of conflict on young people’s education.



The delegation included Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, the first Qatari to scale Mount Everest, and Sheikha Asma Al Thani, the first Arab to climb two 8,000-metre summits without oxygen support. Abdulla Al Jabri, a certified performance coach and sports nutritionist and Maryam Al Malki, were also present.