QSL Cup: Al Duhail and Al Rayyan drawn in tough group

The 2024/25 edition of the Qatar Stars League Cup (QSL) is due to start on August 30 with 11 clubs from Qatari top division vying for the cup.

A tough group awaits Al Rayyan, who are yet to win the competition, as battle lines for the 2024/25 QSL Cup were drawn on Wednesday.

The Lions were drawn in Group A alongside Al Arabi and arch-rivals Al Duhail, a side that thumped Al Rayyan 4-0 in their recent QSL meet up. Qatar SC, Al Ahli, and Al Shahania complete the six-team group.

The 11-team competition is scheduled to start on August 30 and will only consist of sides from the Qatari top flight.

Defending champions Umm Salal will have to face the likes of Al Gharafa, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal and Al Khor in Group B.

Teams will play each other within their groups in a league format and the top two placed sides will qualify for the semi-finals.

Qatar’s most successful club Al Sadd will not be participating in the 2024/24 edition and have “apologized” for their absence, the tournament’s organizers said.

The QSL Cup has previously seen teams withdrawing before the start, citing squad problems and scheduling issues, as most of the matches are held during the winter break.

Top teams often resort to their reserved squads, putting mid and bottom table sides in advantage for the title race.

Al Gharafa remain the most successful side with three triumphant campaigns, followed by two cup wins each from Al Sadd and Al Sailiya.

Umm Salal defeated mighty Al Arabi 3-1 in a tie-breaker in last year’s finale to clinch their first title since the 2009 Sheikh Jassem Cup win.