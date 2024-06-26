QSL 2024-2025 season named Ooredoo Stars League

The new football season kicks off on August 9, with all clubs starting their training on July 1.

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) has partnered with Ooredoo to sponsor the league championship, officially renaming the upcoming 2024-2025 season the “Ooredoo Stars League”.

Announced on Tuesday, the President of Qatar Football Association (QFA) and QSL, Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, thanked the telecommunications company for its football support.

“We’re proud of this strategic partnership with one of the largest companies in the region and the world, the pioneer of communications in Qatar,” Al Buenain said. “We’re proud of its many great successes and its role in supporting sports and athletes.”

Ooredoo Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani said that signing the agreement with QSL represented an essential step towards enhancing the Qatar National Vision 2030 in sports.

“This partnership with QSL comes in line with our continuous efforts to achieve our goals and contribute to the development of sports, especially after the recent achievements in football,” the Ooredoo CEO said.

Last season, QSL renamed the competition Expo Stars League as part of a promotion for the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, which ended in March this year.

The season saw Al Sadd secure their 17th league title with a 4-0 victory over Al Shamal.

QSL has set August 9 as the start date of the Ooredoo Stars League tournament in its 2024-2025 season, with all 12 clubs starting their training on July 1.