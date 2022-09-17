Qetai-Fan Beach Fest to open during World Cup 2022

Qetai-Fan Beach Fest will offer fans transportation options to get to the festival from various sites in the nation to address mobility issues.

UVentures and Qetaifan Projects have unveiled their plan to build “Qetai-Fan Beach Fest by Unit-Y,” an entertainment area, on Qetaifan Island North in Lusail, for the duration of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Fusion Hospitality and Exhibitions will work in strategic partnership with Madaeen Al Doha Group to manage the project.

Throughout the tournament, the area will be open from early morning until late at night, allowing visitors to make use of a wide range of hospitality services including activities, food and drink, retail establishments and live music performances.

With direct beach access and a permit to run catered music events, the festival will be a distinctive entertainment destination in Qatar. It is intended to provide iconic experiences that blend local, regional and international cultures.

Music will be a significant component of the entertainment. In addition to concerts and special performances by well-known and up-and-coming artists, the area will include daytime performances by local musicians and artists.

The festival’s programming will be based on the universal language of music to unite people from all backgrounds and cultures on one platform and in one place to share, enjoy, and have fun.

“We will be able to bring a holistic and historical entertainment experience to life, gathering all fans from all walks of life under one roof to create memories and exchange cultures through the universal language that music provides,” Sheikh Nasser Abdulaziz Al Thani, Head of Business Development of Qetaifan Projects, said.

In the upcoming weeks, the names of musicians and other performing artists will be revealed, along with the official Qetai-Fan Beach Fest tickets. The beach festival will also have VIP areas that will be sponsored by a small number of ambassador firms in order to provide corporate clients and other visitors with specialised experiences and hospitality services.

“We are excited to be part of the most followed sporting event worldwide happening in Qatar this year. Together with our partners, we aim to deliver an entertainment offer that will enhance the magical experience of attending the World Cup,” said Xavier Adsera, CEO of UVentures.

Qetai-Fan Beach Fest will offer fans transportation options to get to the festival from various sites in the nation to address mobility issues.

Three different routes will be arriving and departing from Qetaifan Island North and running from dawn till evening, whilst covering all access points in Doha.