Qatar to host ‘Fan Cup’ during FIFA World Cup

Football fanatics who have what it takes can now showcase their skills in Qatar’s fan football tournament.

Authorities in Qatar have announced plans to hold a five-a-side tournament for fans at the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park, a statement confirmed.

Followers of the 32 qualified teams will have the chance to compete in the tournament, which is due to be held in a similar format to the World Cup.

The contest will start from 29th November to 2nd December and will allow applicants over the age of 18 to take part in as long as they are citizens of the teams they choose to represent.

The winning team that makes it past the group matches and knockout rounds will be crowned champions.

Executive Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Fatma Al Nuaimi, praised the occasion and invited fans worldwide to participate in the experience.

“Fans are central to the success of the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world. We are thrilled to be hosting this tournament, which we believe will create an exciting atmosphere while uniting fans from across the globe through their shared passion for the beautiful game,” said Al Nuaimi.

Anyone can apply, but it should be noted that expenses will not be covered by any party, as applicants will be subjected to prices.

Qatar’s first-ever fan festival

Qatar’s Al Bidda Park will operate during the 2022 World Cup to host thousands of fans attending the global sporting event.

Debuting as a ‘reimagined’ FIFA Fan Festival, the event will be a collection of local cultures and music.

Distinctive from the World Cup, the FIFA Fan Festival will include the digitalisation of football games and will also have the company of FIFA Legends.

“To support our mission to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive, we are thrilled to introduce a new vision for the entertainment experience surrounding future FIFA World Cup events,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

In less than 70 days, the first Middle East World Cup will kick off, hosting millions of fans from around the world.