Saudi Arabia’s ‘MDLBEAST’ is setting up stage at World Cup with 56 artists

The first Middle Eastern electronic music event, Soundstorm, was presented by MDLBeast in 2019.

A series of concerts called ‘ARAVIA’ will take place in Qatar throughout the FIFA World Cup. The events are being organised by the Saudi music entertainment business MDLBEAST.

Rooted in music culture, MDLBEAST is an entertainment company of Saudi Arabian origin and worldwide reach. They make investments in production, content, and talent.

The firm revealed on Wednesday that it will invite 56 international and regional superstar performers to Doha over the course of 28 nights, to entertain football fans, from 20 November until 18 December.

The lineup is expected to be revealed in the upcoming days.

The entertainment shows will begin at the conclusion of each football match, on the Al Rihla stage that was built especially for them.

“The launch of Aravia is a huge milestone moment for MDLBEAST and for the wider region. We are known for putting on legendary live music and entertainment events thanks to the runaway success of SOUNDSTORM, and to have 28 nights of AAA DJs and music in Qatar this year is an exciting prospect.

We look forward to bringing the best of dance music to football fans from all over the world,” Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, said in a press release.

The first Middle Eastern electronic music event, Soundstorm, was presented by MDLBeast in 2019. Over 130,000 people attended it over the course of three days in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh.

As a result of the first event’s popularity, MDLBeast held a second one in December 2021 that lasted four days and attracted over 500,000 people, making it the biggest music festival ever to take place in the Middle East.

The entertainment giant runs their own record label, hosts their own programme on YouTube that explores underground music from around the world, interviews both well-known and Middle Eastern musicians – and support sharm reduction initiatives in the region.