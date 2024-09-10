Qatar’s youth lead the Middle East in UN sustainable development goals awareness: report

The Qatar youth surveyed named access to clean water & sanitation as their top priority.

A new report by PricewaterhouseCoopers International (PwC) has revealed that 98 percent of Qatari youth are familiar and actively engaged with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the highest percentage in the Middle East.

Additionally, 65 percent of Qatari youth believe that academic institutions are the leading drivers of change, with governmental and non-governmental/international organisations also recognised for their role in fostering progress.

The Qatar youth surveyed named access to clean water & sanitation as their top priority. Access to quality education was second, good health and well-being was third, and peace, justice and strong institutions were fourth. No poverty was last in priority.

The British multinational professional services brand surveyed around 810 children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 30 from eight countries in the region, focusing on their engagement, attitudes and ambitions.

“The regional findings of PwC’s Global Youth Outlook underscores a critical component of Qatar’s significant transformation – its youth,” said Bassam Hajhamad, Country Senior Partner and Consulting Lead, PwC Middle East in Qatar.

“Qatari youth have a deep understanding of the SDGs and are not just future leaders but today’s change-makers. Their readiness to address global challenges is positively impacting their local communities, and strongly contributing to Qatar’s National Vision 2030 goals,” he added.

Earlier this month, Qatar launched its 2024-2030 Education Strategy, which seeks to develop the country’s education sector through high-quality instruction and equitable learning opportunities.

The strategy also focuses on continuous professional development for educators and the creation of modern learning environments incorporating the latest pedagogical practices.

The new education strategy works in tandem with the goals outlined in Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy, which was announced in January, as well as the Qatar National Vision 2030.