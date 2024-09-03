MOEHE launches 2024-2030 Strategy at QNCC

The MOEHE’s 2024-2030 strategy, “Igniting the Spark of Learning”, aims to improve educational quality, increase access to learning opportunities, and foster sustainability and innovation within Qatar’s education sector.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) has officially launched its ambitious 2024-2030 strategy, titled “Igniting the Spark of Learning.”

This strategic framework, unveiled during a high-profile event at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on September 2-3, 2024, embodies a forward thinking vision for the future of education in Qatar.

It is specifically designed to align with the objectives of the nation’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The launch event was attended by key figures, including ministers, senior officials from the Ministry, and representatives from Qatar’s education sector.

It also brought together stakeholders from various government bodies, international and local education experts, and members of the media, all focused on discussing the strategy’s goals and the collaborative efforts needed for its successful implementation.

Minister of Education and Higher Education, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, led the unveiling of the strategy, emphasising its importance in creating a dynamic, innovative, and inclusive educational landscape.

She reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to advancing the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 through education, emphasising the need for a focus on scientific methodologies, determination, and clear alignment with the ministry’s objectives.

The strategy is covering all stages of education from early childhood through post-secondary and vocational education, and places a strong emphasis on continuous learning and professional development.

Key Pillars of the Strategy

The “Igniting the Spark of Learning” strategy is structured around five key pillars, each targeting critical areas of the education system to foster a generation equipped to drive Qatar’s national development and prosperity.

Comprehensive Pre-Primary Education:

The first pillar focuses on the foundational stage of education for children aged 3 to 6.

Recognizing the importance of early childhood education in shaping cognitive, social, and emotional development, the ministry has introduced the “Sunrise” program. This initiative aims to expand access to high-quality nurseries and kindergartens, enhance the educational environment, and increase family awareness of the significance of early education.

A key goal of this pillar is to double the current pre-primary enrollment rate of 44% by 2030. The ministry has already taken steps in this direction by amending public school regulations to start education at the age of three and opening new classrooms dedicated to this age group.

High-Quality Education from Grades 1-12:

The second pillar is dedicated to ensuring that students receive a high-quality education throughout their primary and secondary schooling.

The approach focuses on developing essential life and career skills, integrating digital tools into the curriculum, transforming schools into centers of excellence, boosting student engagement in school and community activities, promoting positive values and national identity, and providing personalised educational pathways.

These programs are designed to cultivate a positive learning environment that supports students’ social, psychological, health, and academic development.

Post-Secondary Education Opportunities:

The third pillar emphasises the importance of preparing students for the demands of the labor market through a robust post-secondary education system.

This includes enhancing vocational and technical education and training, alongside traditional university education, to equip graduates with the necessary skills and competencies.

The ministry plans to open four specialized STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) schools by 2026, with a combined capacity of over 2,000 students, as part of its efforts to increase enrollment in scientific disciplines.

Additionally, the strategy focuses on strengthening the ecosystem for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, with the aim of contributing to sustainable national development.

Lifelong Learning and Professional Development:

The fourth pillar of the strategy is dedicated to promoting lifelong learning and continuous professional development.

The ministry aims to empower individuals to adapt to these changes by encouraging educational institutions to offer training programs in partnership with employers.

This pillar also supports the development of open learning platforms for skills training and professional growth, ensuring that Qatar’s workforce remains competitive and capable of contributing to the nation’s sustainable development.

Efficient Education System:

The final pillar focuses on creating an integrated and innovative education system that can sustain excellence in a dynamic and competitive environment.

This involves developing the necessary infrastructure and resources to support the ministry and schools in achieving the highest levels of performance.

Key initiatives include the enhancement of governance in school supervision, expanding the national school accreditation program to include public schools, and establishing a Student Support Services Center to cater to the needs of children with disabilities.

Initiatives and Programs

In addition to the five key pillars, the “Igniting the Spark of Learning” strategy includes several specific initiatives and programs aimed at achieving the ministry’s goals

The ministry, in partnership with the Scientific Club, has launched a Science Camp program and plans to open four specialized STEM schools by 2026, aiming to increase student interest in fields vital to Qatar’s future economic growth.

To improve educational quality, the strategy emphasises enhancing governance in school supervision, empowering schools with the necessary tools for transformation, and ensuring the execution of action plans.

The Permanent Committee for School Development will provide essential support, and the national school accreditation program will be expanded to include public schools starting this year.

Additionally, the National Qualifications and Academic Accreditation Committee is developing new institutional accreditation standards, which will be applied to several higher education institutions this year.

The ministry is committed to providing inclusive education for all students, including those with disabilities.

The new Student Support Services Center, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Social Development and Family, will offer comprehensive services ranging from diagnosis to the creation of individualized educational plans.

The value of educational vouchers has also been adjusted to better meet the needs of children with disabilities, expanding their educational options.

Furthermore, the ministry has launched the “Study in Qatar” initiative, aiming to position Qatar as a leading regional hub for higher education by attracting international students.

This not only enriches the educational environment but also supports the nation’s sustainable economic growth by contributing to the development of a highly skilled and diverse workforce.

The ministry has invested in top-tier local and international training programs, diversified pathways into the teaching profession, and refined tracks for professional licensing.

This ensures that educators are well-equipped to deliver high-quality education and adapt to the evolving needs of students.

The two-day strategy launch event featured a series of discussion sessions with key national leaders from the ministry of education.

These sessions provided an in-depth look at the main elements of the new strategy, detailed the projects and programs under the ministry’s operational plan, and clarified the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders in supporting and achieving the strategy’s objectives.

Dhabia Alkhulaifi, the national leader of the Sun Rise Program, stated in an interview with Doha News, she is “committed to fostering an environment where innovative teaching practices and a focus on continuous improvement will empower students to reach their full potential and stay engaged throughout their educational journey.”

She added the strategy aims to both “expand and enhance the quality of education” and “to raise awareness about the critical importance of early and continuous learning, emphasising that a strong educational foundation is essential for lifelong success.”

The ‘Igniting the Spark of Learning’ strategy offers a bold and comprehensive plan to transform Qatar’s education system through innovation, inclusivity, and continuous improvement, with the goal of preparing a generation to drive national prosperity and meet the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.