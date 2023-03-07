Qatar’s women: Resilience, perseverance and courage

The power of women in Qatar is a testament to their strength, resilience, and determination. We choose five to celebrate this year.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, it is important to recognise the power and influence that women in Qatar have achieved in recent years.

For decades, Qatari women have made significant strides in education, politics and the workforce, becoming role models for young women across the region and shattering many stereotypes about the role of women in Arab societies.

In the Gulf peninsula, women have access to quality education and are encouraged to pursue their academic and professional goals. In fact, women in Qatar make up a significant portion of the country’s university students and have been making strides in traditionally male-dominated fields such as engineering and technology.

Women in Qatar have also made their in politics, with several high-ranking government positions held by women. In 2018, Qatar appointed its first female ambassador to the United States, a historic milestone for the country.

Qatari women have also made their mark in the workforce. They are actively encouraged to pursue careers and are well-represented in many industries, including finance, healthcare, and education. Additionally, the country has implemented policies to support working mothers, such as maternity leave and flexible work arrangements.

This year, Doha News has chosen five exceptional women who have made their mark in history, to celebrate women’s day.

Mount-Everest mountaineer: Sheikha Asma Al Thani

Sheikha Asma Al Thani is a trailblazing Qatari woman who made history by becoming the first Qatari woman to summit Mount Everest, the world’s tallest mountain, as she stood tall at 8,849 meters above sea level.

In May 2019, Sheikha Asma successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest, a feat that requires immense physical and mental strength, endurance, and courage. Sheikha Asma’s achievement is a source of inspiration for women in Qatar and the Middle East, as she has shown that women can accomplish incredible feats and break barriers in male-dominated fields.

However, her achievements and passions do not stop there.

Sheikha Asma is also an advocate for environmental conservation and sustainable development. Her dedication to these causes has made her a respected leader and role model for future generations of women in Qatar and beyond.

Ironwoman: Lolwa Almarri

Lolwa Almarri is a pioneering athlete from Qatar who has made history as the first Qatari ‘Ironwoman’. She completed her first Ironman triathlon in Austria in 2019, a grueling endurance race that involves a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run.

Lolwa’s accomplishment is a remarkable achievement, particularly given that endurance sports such as triathlon are not typically popular among women in the Middle East.

As an advocate for women’s health and fitness, Lolwa hopes to inspire other women in Qatar and the region to take up sports and lead healthier lifestyles. Lolwa’s dedication and determination serve as an inspiration for all those who aspire to push themselves beyond their limits and achieve their goals, regardless of the challenges they may face along the way.

Air sports pilot: Reem Al Kuthairi

Reem Al Kuthairi is a trailblazing Qatari woman who has made history as the first female air sports pilot in the Middle East.

She developed a passion for aviation at a young age and pursued her dream despite facing significant obstacles in a male-dominated field. In 2019, she earned her private pilot license and went on to become a certified paramotor pilot, a type of powered paragliding that involves flying with a parachute and motor.

Reem’s achievements have broken down barriers for women in the aviation industry and inspired others to pursue their passions in male-dominated fields. She is also an advocate for environmental conservation and has used her platform as a pilot to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the planet.

Her determination and courage have made her a role model for young women in Qatar and the region, proving that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

Leader in business: Buthaina Al Ansari

Buthaina Al Ansari is a prominent Qatari businesswoman who has made significant contributions to the business world in Qatar and the region. As the founder and CEO of Bulbuley, a popular fashion and lifestyle brand, she has demonstrated her entrepreneurial skills and creativity, creating a brand that has become well-known in Qatar and beyond.

Buthaina is also an advocate for social entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment, and has been involved in several initiatives to support young entrepreneurs and women in business.

In 2018, Buthaina was named among Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Most Powerful Arab Businesswomen, a testament to her success and influence in the business world.

Her achievements have broken down barriers for women in business and have inspired others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Buthaina’s dedication and hard work have made her a role model for young women in Qatar and the region, showing that with passion and determination, anything is possible.

The voice of Qatar: Dana Al Fardan

Dana Al Fardan is a highly talented Qatari composer and musician who has made a name for herself both in Qatar and internationally.

With a passion for music from a young age, Dana has worked hard to establish herself as a successful composer and performer. Her music is a unique blend of Western and Arabic influences, and she has collaborated with many notable musicians and artists throughout her career. Dana is also an advocate for social causes and has used her music to raise awareness about issues such as autism and gender equality.

In 2017, she became the first Qatari woman to compose a musical, “Broken Wings,” which was inspired by the life of Lebanese poet Kahlil Gibran.

Dana’s talent, creativity and dedication to her craft have made her a respected and influential figure in the music industry, both in Qatar and around the world. She is an inspiration to aspiring musicians and artists, showing that with passion and hard work, dreams can become a reality.

Resilience, perseverance, and courage: the women of Qatar

The power of women in Qatar is a testament to their strength, resilience, and determination. The stories of young women who have broken down barriers to create change will also be remembered in history, and will later inspire others to do the same.

All these women have shown that with access to education, supportive policies, and opportunities, women can achieve great things and make positive contributions to their families, communities and the world.