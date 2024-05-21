Qatar’s transport minister attends Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh

Qatar participates in the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, engaging in discussions to enhance air transportation cooperation amid plans to test electric air taxis, showcasing commitment to sustainable aviation solutions.

Qatar is partaking in the Future Aviation Forum, which kicked off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday with the participation of transportation ministers, civil aviation authority chiefs, airline and airport presidents, CEOs of aircraft manufacturing companies, and renowned global investors.

The Qatari delegation is guided by Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, who met with Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo.

The two officials explored various aspects of Qatari-Nigerian cooperation in air transportation, highlighting potential areas for enhancement.

Over 5,000 experts and specialists in the aviation industry are attending the event, and hundreds of speakers from over a hundred countries are lined up to speak.

The forum comes as Qatar’s Ministry of Transport unveiled plans earlier this week to test electric air taxis and delivery planes by early 2025.

Qatar aims to achieve the goals of the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3) by taking steps towards sustainable transportation solutions.

The Future Aviation Forum comes to an end on May 22.