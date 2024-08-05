Qatar’s Sealine Challenge 2024 running race to host 400 contenders

Promoted as a race for everyone, the challenge is open to participants of all genders and ages.

The Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) revealed on Sunday the details of the upcoming Sealine Challenge 2024 running race, which will kick off on September 28 in Sealine, hosting 400 contestants.

The September race will mark the third event in the 2024 Qatar Trail Series (QTS), which includes four challenges in total: the Al Zubara Challenge, the Fuwayrit Challenge, and the Al Wakrah Challenge.

In the press conference, QSFA’s Director of Events and Activities, Abdullah Al Dosari, announced that the race will be inclusive, welcoming participants of all genders and ages.

The event will feature multiple distance options to accommodate a range of abilities and preferences.

As Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Al Dosari mentioned that participants can register for the race through the QSFA app.

Earlier this summer, QSFA announced that the Qatar East to West Ultra 2024 marathon is scheduled for December 13.

The challenging event will cover a distance of 90 kilometers.