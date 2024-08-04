Qatar sees 3.1% population growth in July 2024

The July data reveals a demographic split of 2.04 million males and 743,410 females.

The population of Qatar has grown by 3.09 percent year-on-year by the end of July 2024, as per the latest figures from the National Planning Council.

It reached 2.79 million at the close of last month, compared to 2.7 million in July 2023.

Despite this annual increase, there was a 2.46 percent decline from the previous month, with the population dropping from 2.86 million at the end of June 2024.

The July data reveals a demographic split of 2.04 million males and 743,410 females.

These statistics represent the number of individuals of all ages, including both Qataris and non-Qataris, in the Gulf country as of July 31, 2024.

The figures exclude people abroad, including Qataris, non-Qataris and residents who were outside the country when the data was recorded.

In addition to demographic shifts, Qatar has also experienced an influx of visitors, primarily for tourism and business purposes.

Tourism in Qatar

Qatar welcomed over 2.6 million international visitors in the first half of 2024, marking a 28 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to a recent data by Qatar Tourism.

Saudi Arabia remained the top source of international arrivals, contributing roughly 29 percent of the total.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar significantly boosted tourist numbers, the data reveals.

Between January and June 2024, a total of 2,639,000 international visitors arrived in Qatar.

Of these, 51 percent travelled by air, 40 percent by land, and 9 percent by sea.

Saudi Arabia led the influx with 755,000 visitors, accounting for 29 percent of the total arrivals by mid-year.

Meanwhile, April 2024 alone saw approximately 382,000 inbound tourists, reflecting a 16.3 percent monthly increase and a whopping 17.9 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

The majority of visitors hailed from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, comprising 42 percent of the total, followed by Asia and Oceania at 22.9 percent, Europe at 19.2 percent, and other Arab nations at 8 percent.

Qatar is working towards achieving its goal of receiving six million tourists by 2030 under a national strategy that seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 7 percent to 12 percent.

The Gulf country received 702,800 visitors in January alone with the hosting of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Beyond that, Qatar’s position as one of the safest countries in the world attracts tourists.

Qatar has been ranked as the “Safest Country in the World” on the Numbeo Crime Index for five consecutive years and the capital, Doha, ranked as one of the safest cities on a global scale.

Doha was also named as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2023.