Qatar’s population soars to 2.85 million, an 85% jump from 2008

NPC data reveals 85% increase in population alongside rising visitor numbers.

Qatar’s population soared up to 2,857,822 by June 30, 2024, marking a staggering 85.4 percent jump from October 2008’s 1,541,130, as per National Planning Council figures.

Recent statistics indicate fluctuating numbers, with peaks recorded earlier this year at 3,128,983 in February and 3,119,589 in March, gradually decreasing to 3,080,804 by May.

As of June 2024, the male population stood at 72.4 percent of the total.

The slight dip in June’s figures, down by 7.2 percent from May, goes hand in hand with the onset of the summer holiday season, when many residents travel abroad for vacations.

These numbers include all residents within Qatar’s borders, excluding those temporarily outside the country at the time of measurement.

Breaking down the data from April 2024, the NPC highlighted that 25-64-year-olds constituted 73.2 percent of the population, while those above 65 years accounted for only 1.4 percent.

Young people below 15 years made up 14.3 percent, with the 15-24 age bracket comprising 11.1 percent.

In addition to demographic shifts, Qatar has also experienced an influx of visitors, primarily for tourism and business purposes.

April 2024 alone saw approximately 382,000 inbound tourists, reflecting a 16.3 percent monthly increase and a whopping 17.9 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

The majority of visitors hailed from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, comprising 42 percent of the total, followed by Asia and Oceania at 22.9 percent, Europe at 19.2 percent, and other Arab nations at 8 percent.

Air travel dominated as the preferred mode of entry, accounting for 55 percent of all arrivals.

Qatar and tourism

Meanwhile, Qatar is working towards achieving its goal of receiving six million tourists by 2030 under a national strategy that seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 7% to 12%.

The Gulf country received 702,800 visitors in January alone with the hosting of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The large number of tourists comes after Qatar wrapped up a successful year in 2023 by welcoming more than four million visitors, marking the highest figure in five years, according to QNA.

Beyond that, Qatar’s position as one of the safest countries in the world attracts tourists.

Qatar has been ranked as the “Safest Country in the World” on the Numbeo Crime Index for five consecutive years and the capital, Doha, ranked as one of the safest cities on a global scale.

Doha was named as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2023.