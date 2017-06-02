Qatar’s population officially hits 2.7 million people
It’s been a busy decade for Qatar.
According to new government figures, there are now 2.7 million people living in the country.
That’s more than double the number of residents in Qatar in 2007.
The population had been hovering around the 2.7 million mark for a new months now.
It reached record highs in February and April, and all but crossed the threshold at the end of May.
By the numbers
According to the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics (MDPS), there were 2,699,602 people in Qatar last month.
That’s nearly 114,000 more people in Qatar than at the same time last year, or a 4.4 percent jump.
Despite the record numbers, population growth is definitely tapering off.
And with Eid holidays and summer break coming up, the numbers are likely to dip in the coming months before going up again in September.
