A new high: Qatar’s population closes in on 2.7 million people

Fahad P. Hyder/Flickr

Qatar’s population climbed to another record high last month, this time reaching 2,675,522 people, according to new government figures.

But growth continues to slow down as recruitment for labor-intensive projects starts to taper off.

The April population numbers barely surpassed the previous high of 2,673,022 people in February, by a margin of just 2,500 people.

Jacque/Flickr

Meanwhile, year-on-year, the figures represent a growth of about 4.5 percent, or 116,000 people.

That’s low, compared to the 9 to 10 percent leaps in the population last year.

Sustainability

Moving forward, sustainability is the name of the game for authorities.

According to Qatar’s last National Development Strategy, the country faces many challenges in this regard.

These include the overconsumption of water and electricity; the environmental toll of relying on oil and gas; and a growing waste management problem.

Dan A'Vard/Flickr

Authorities have yet to publicly release a new NDS for 2017-2022.

But it is expected to focus on the importance of diversifying the economy away from energy; protecting the environment; improving standards of education; and promoting human development across the board.

Speaking at a UN summit on population last month, Qatar’s Minister of Development, Planning and Statistics emphasized that empowering young people in particular is also key to advancing society.

