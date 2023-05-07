Qatar’s national cyber security agency to launch data classification policy

The new policy will help institutions understand the basic principles of data classification.

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) in Qatar has announced its plan to launch the National Data Classification Policy, which will serve as the foundation for data governance within government institutions and organisations across the country, Qatar News Agency reported.

The policy aims to establish a unified scheme for data classification to facilitate the exchange of information, standardise definitions of data classification, and create a unified concept and methodology between agencies and institutions in Qatar.

This will aid in the adoption and implementation of projects and initiatives at institutional and national levels, guiding stakeholders in understanding the basic principles of data classification and applying them in compliance with national policies.

The move is part of NCSA’s ongoing efforts to enhance cybersecurity in Qatar by developing and updating policies, governance mechanisms, standards, controls, and guidelines.

It will also act as the basic building block of the National Information Assurance (NIA) standards and other national policies, standards, and guidelines, regulating and governing the levels of data classification used by the relevant institutions in Qatar.

Under the new policy, institutions will have a unified reference for classifying data based on the risks they may be exposed to, categorised as high, medium, or low.

The classification will help determine the technical and administrative controls that must be taken into account while dealing with the assets through which data is used.

The policy also provides tags to facilitate the processing and sharing of data and to identify the necessary level of protection from a procedural or technical point of view.

It will also define a set of controls that must be taken into account to protect data and the roles and responsibilities that institutions must follow.

NCSA said it will be organising a virtual workshop on Wednesday to introduce the data classification policy and its importance at the national level.

The workshop will provide a detailed explanation of the most important articles and pillars of this policy, enabling stakeholders to comply with the requirements and enhancing data governance practices in Qatar.