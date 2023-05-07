Ashghal unveils 22 new projects worth QR4.1bn across Qatar

Ashghal is expected to tender for more projects in the third quarter of this year.

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) in Qatar has announced the launch of 22 new projects worth a whopping QAR 4.1 billion ($1.12 billion) in 2023.

Out of these projects, six have already been awarded and 10 are currently in the process of implementation, with an estimated value of over QAR 3 billion ($822 million), according to Projects Affairs Director at Ashghal Yousef Al Emadi.

These projects include the development of Hamad Medical Corporation, building of Madinat Khalifa Health Centre, Qatar Academy Sidra, and the Ministry of Municipality’s Veterinary Laboratories.

The six projects are worth an estimated QAR 1.1 billion ($302 million) and include the construction and development of several buildings in coordination with various authorities.

Ashghal is expected to tender for more projects in the third quarter of this year.

Al Emadi also announced that design plans have commenced for several upcoming projects, including the Court Complex and Court of Cassation, Al Thumama Main Post Office Building, and the Road Transport Customs Building.

The projects that are currently under design include two court complexes and the Court of Appeal and Cassation, which was recently announced for a design competition to obtain the most beautiful architectural idea.

The design of the main post office building in the Thumama area and the design of the land transport customs building are also under development.

Al Emadi stated that another set of projects is planned to be launched in the third quarter of 2023.

Last week, the Public Works Authority announced the launch of a design competition for the establishment of eight new courts, including the court complex project and the Court of Cassation project.

The goal is to obtain the best architectural idea, within the framework of the state’s plan to develop justice systems and services, in coordination with the Supreme Judicial Council.