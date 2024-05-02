Nine government employees face criminal prosecution over attendance and wage violations

Such offences carry severe penalties, including imprisonment and substantial fines.

The Public Prosecutor in Qatar has taken action by sending nine government workers to the Criminal Court for their absence from the office during designated work hours and for tampering with their attendance records.

The move comes after a thorough investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Audit Bureau, revealed a pattern of misconduct among the accused.

They stand accused of doctoring their attendance records to indicate their presence at the workplace, while, in reality, they were elsewhere.

This discrepancy enabled them to unlawfully receive wages for hours not worked, in clear violation of their employer’s regulations.

Details of the investigation indicated that one individual had gone so far as to manipulate the entry and exit times of their colleagues by using their employment cards.

These falsified records were then submitted as official statements, falsely affirming the presence of the accused at their designated posts.

In a statement, the Prosecution outlined the serious nature of the charges, citing offences including the misappropriation of public funds and the fabrication and misuse of official documents.

Such offences carry severe penalties, including imprisonment and substantial fines.