Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim nominated for world’s best male athlete
Silver Olympic medalist Mutaz Barshim has been shortlisted as one of the world’s top male athletes.
The high-jumping hero is among 10 men nominated for the 2017 World Athletes of the Year.
The award is given out annually by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).
Other people up for the honor include British distance runner Mo Farah and American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks.
Barshim has had a blockbuster winning streak in 2017, clinching a gold medal for Qatar at the World Athletics Championships in August.
According to the IAAF, he has been undefeated in all 11 competitions this year.
And last year, he took home Qatar’s first silver Olympic medal in Rio.
Vote online
Fans can help boost Barshim’s chances of winning by voting online.
This can be done by liking him on Facebook or retweeting this post on Twitter.
The IAAF said public votes will count for 25 percent of the final result, with IAAF officials’ feedback determining the rest of the decision.
Voting closes at 2pm Doha time on Oct. 16. On that day, three male and three female finalists will be declared.
The winners will then be announced live at the IAAF Athletic Awards 2017 on Nov. 24 in Monaco.
