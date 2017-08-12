Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim high-jumps into the IAAF finals

Qatar Olympics Committee

Olympic medalist Mutaz Barshim has advanced to the high-jump finals at the 2017 World Athletics Championships.

The 26-year-old Qatari easily cleared 2.31m yesterday in London and will compete today against five other athletes who also made the cut.

Barshim has so far won all six competitions he’s participated in this year, but previously said success at the IAAF World is what he’s been working toward.

حمدلله تأهلت الى نهائيات بطولة العالم #لندن ٢٠١٧

شكراً على الدعم ❤️

🇶🇦🙏🏽👐🏾 Thank god , to the finals Getty images©

Michael Steele pic.twitter.com/nzdx6i2OBi — معتز برشم ♕Barshim (@mutazbarshim) August 11, 2017

He will compete at 9:05pm tonight Doha time, according to the IAAF timetable. You should be able to watch it live here.

Hoping to break the record

Barshim currently holds the record for the second best high jumper of all time.

In 2014, he took the gold in the World Indoors Athletics Championships after clearing 2.43m.

He has been trying to beat that record ever since.

He failed to do it at the Rio Olympics in August, but still won Qatar’s first-ever silver medal after jumping 2.36m.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Ahmed Badir will also compete in a final today, for the javelin throw.

QOC/Twitter

That will take place at 10:15pm, Doha time.

Thoughts?