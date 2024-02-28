Key agreements at Web Summit: TikTok studio set to open in Qatar

A new deal will usher in the establishment of a TikTok studio in Qatar.

On the second day of the region’s first-ever Web Summit conference held in Qatar, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Qatari Government Communications Office and TikTok.

Qatar’s Sheikh Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, the chairman of Web Summit Qatar and Shadi Kandil, the General Manager for Global Business Solutions at TikTok were the signees.

During the signing ceremony, Sheikh Mansour remarked that the agreement was a “step in the right direction to enhance Qatar’s position as a content creation hub in the region and we are confident that our collaboration will yield tangible outcomes that align with our shared goals and aspirations”.

Echoing Sheikh Mansour’s remarks, Kandil added: “Qatar is witnessing remarkable development in terms of digital infrastructure, making it a leading tech hub in the Middle East and Asia. This MoU with the GCO underscores our commitment to the local creative ecosystem, and we are excited to be part of Qatar’s growing tech industry”.

The new deal will mark the establishment of a TikTok studio in Qatar, which will bolster the content produced by local creatives.

Alongside TikTok, other big social media platforms showcasing at Web Summit Qatar include Snapchat and Meta.

During the inauguration of the Web Summit, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, highlighted the salience of global access to the internet, particularly in the global south, should be open to all.

“This inclusivity is crucial as a grand vision need no longer be bottlenecked by access, privilege or ability but can flow freely […] we recognise that innovation is not just about creating new tools but about reimagining the possibilities of what we can achieve,” Sheikh Mohammed said.