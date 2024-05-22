Qatar’s health ministry issues vaccine guidance ahead of Hajj pilgrimage

The seasonal influenza vaccine is advised for everyone aged six months and older.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) outlined vaccination guidances, both required and recommended, for those planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage.

The healthy ministry mandated that all individuals aged one year and above must receive the conjugate quadrivalent (ACWY) vaccine against meningococcal meningitis.

For infants between six and twelve months old, this vaccine is to be administered in two doses, spaced two months apart.

MOPH also recommended several other vaccines, including the seasonal influenza vaccine, which is advised for everyone aged six months and older.

For those above 65 and high-risk individuals, including those with chronic conditions like diabetes, sickle cell anaemia, renal failure, chronic respiratory issues, cardiovascular disease, or those who are heavy smokers or immunocompromised, the health ministry recommended the pneumococcal vaccine.

It also advised that the COVID-19 vaccine should be taken by all individuals aged 12 years and above.