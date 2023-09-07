Qatar sends 20 Ghanaian orphans to Umrah

Qatar Charity previously sent 20 orphans from Somalia to Umrah in August.

Qatar Charity organised an Umrah trip for 20 orphans in Ghana as part of its ongoing commitment to providing care to sponsored orphans across various countries.

The trip lasted for eight days and included religious, cultural and educational activities for the pilgrims.

The latest and fifth trip is part of the ‘Rofaqa’ initiative – an international humanitarian initiative dedicated to addressing the needs of orphans and underprivileged children.

The trip is an extension of previous visits that were arranged for orphans from a range of countries throughout the year, said Youssef Al Khulaifi, supervisor of the initiative.

“The trip was distinguished at all levels, and included important faith and educational dimensions, especially that the participants spent blessed times in prayer and supplication at the Holy Mosques of Mecca and the Prophet,” Hassan Odeh, Director of Qatar Charity’s office in Ghana.

“The trip had a significant impact in deepening the understanding of Islamic culture and Islamic history among the participating orphans after linking all visits to important stations in the Prophets biography,” he added.

Al Khulaifi also encouraged citizens and residents of Qatar to support the Umrah trips through a consistent monthly contribution made via the website.

Previously, the charity had also facilitated an Umrah pilgrimage for 20 orphans sponsored in Pakistan and Somalia.

Rofaqa

In February, Qatar Charity inaugurated an orphan hostel in Tando Muhammad Khan, a distant and rural location, to give orphans in the Sindh province of Pakistan a safe and secure place to live and learn.

The 350 square metre, two-story hostel features seven beds, a drawing room, a sizable dining room, a sizable kitchen, and a garden. Qatar Charity also provided the hostel with furniture, dishes, bedding, and water services.

In May, the charity organisation announced the launch of a donation campaign to construct and furnish the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Dabbagh Orphan Care Complex in Tanzania. The venture, valued at QAR 4.5 million, is situated in Pemba Island and aims to benefit around 2,300 people in the region.