Qatar’s Hamad Medical Corporation sees a drop in people seeking emergency services

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has recorded a drop in the number of people seeking emergency services, according to local reports.

Reports detail that in February, the number of visits to HMC’s Emergency Departments, total number of calls to the Ambulance Service, and LifeFlight Air Ambulance Activations were reduced compared to January 2024.

The report also highlights that the Ambulance Service received 27,181 calls in February, a 7% reduction compared to January.

LifeFlight Air Ambulance Activations were eased by 15% in February, while 206 were recorded in January.

Emergency departments across HMC sites registered 51,108 visits in February, 8% less than the 55,450 recorded in January.

As per Qatar guidelines, emergency services within the Gulf State provide life-saving care to patients with critical conditions such as heart attack, stroke, seizure, choking, chest pain, unconsciousness, difficulty breathing, and severe allergic reactions.

In January, Qatar hosted a third AFC Asian Cup, which surpassed the previous attendance record with over one million fans.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 officially set a new total attendance record with a staggering 1.06 million spectators attending the tournament matches.

During the hosting, HMC provided care to thousands of patients across all its hospitals and services.

According to HMC’s activity report released last month, hospitals recorded 311,689 outpatient visits between the stretch of the month.

In addition, 34,343 inpatient admissions were recorded across HMC hospitals in January.

A team of 1,150 HMC medical professionals were deployed in various roles, including operations officers, field supervisors, ambulance communications officers, critical care paramedics, paramedics, doctors, and nurses at the time of the country’s hosting.

Fifty medical clinics were distributed throughout the tournament stadiums and operational during official matches.

Stadiums featured dedicated paramedics in the stands and concourse areas, and major incident medical trucks were also present during each match.