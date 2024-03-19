Qatar’s MoPH announces implementation of intensified food safety measures during Ramadan

This announcement comes within the ministry’s ‘food safety is a shared responsibility’ framework, which promotes upholding the highest standards locally.



The Qatari Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced that local food outlets, as well as international food consignments, will be subject to intensified regulations to ensure the highest standards of food safety during Ramadan.



In an announcement made on Monday, the MoPH said amid increasing demand for foodstuff during the holy month, food health supervision has been intensified in hypermarkets, butcheries and various other establishments across the country.



The ministry will also increase the number of inspectors at Qatar’s air, land and sea ports to support the growing demand for foodstuffs to be on the market and ensure it’s safe for consumption.



In the first quarter of 2024 alone, Qatar imported over 500 million kilogrammes of food. However, Qatari regulatory standards deemed over 7 million kilogrammes unfit for the market to protect the nation’s consumers.



This is part of the ministry’s ‘food safety is a shared responsibility’ framework, which seeks to promote a culture of upholding the highest standards among Qatari food establishments. As such, the MoPH has spearheaded many workshop campaigns for food handlers to prevent instances of foodborne contamination.

E-inspections

The MoPH added that all food safety inspections are carried out using the Watheq electronic system.



Watheq is an internationally accredited e-system backed by the American Accreditation Council in accordance with the international standard ISO 17020.

The system works by integrating the control of imported and exported food, the system of control of food in the local market and the electronic management of food analysis laboratories to ensure local food safety.



Watheq was first inaugurated in September 2022 by the MoPH’s minister, Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari.



During the system’s launch, Al Kuwari said that the e-system would enhance local food safety due to its accuracy and efficiency in food control and tracking.



Also during Watheq’s launch, Wassan Abdulla Al Baker, the Director of Food Safety and Environmental Health at the MoPH, added: “The electronic food safety system will make our inspection science-based and electronic that offers all electronic services to all concerned.”