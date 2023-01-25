Qatar’s Fatma Al Nuaimi awarded ‘World Woman Hero’ for World Cup role

CEO of the World Women Foundation said that Al Nuaimi is a true inspiration to females in the region and globally.

Qatar’s Fatma Al Nuaimi has added yet another award to her collection following the end of the historic World Cup in Qatar.

The award was given to the top footballing official during an event held in Davos that recognised the crucial contribution of women to Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA tournament.

“I’m humbled to receive this award. It means a lot to be in a room with so many inspirational women and collect an award for what we achieved because of the World Cup,” she commented on her recognition.

Al Nuaimi, the Communications Executive Director of the World Cup organising committee, was given the World Woman Hero Award by Rupa Dash, CEO, and Founder of the World Women Foundation, a non-profit organisation that supports gender equality.

“Fatma is a true inspiration to females in the region and all over the world. Her contribution to such a successful tournament deserved recognition and we were proud to have her play such a key role in our first Davos event,” Dash said.

The panel discussed the legacy of Qatar 2022 and the contributions made by women to the historic occasion, which came to a close on December 18 at Lusail Stadium with Argentina hoisting the trophy.

In a speech at the event in Davos, the official stated that Qatar 2022 has given women a platform to thrive in a variety of roles while also promoting human, social, economic, and environmental development in the nation as well as the larger Middle East and Arab world.

“In Qatar, there has been huge progress in the development of women in sport – from a playing, organising and administration point of view. We invest heavily in education, which provides a platform for equal opportunities and long-term development,” said Al Nuaimi.

“At the SC, we are proud of the number of women in our organisation, including those holding senior positions and demonstrating real leadership,” she said, referring to the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

Al Nuaimi also pointed to the Generation Amazing Foundation, a football for development programme that has positively impacted more than 1 million people worldwide, including young girls and women in 35 countries, when talking about the tournament’s legacy.

“Generation Amazing is having a major impact on the region and globally. It is providing safe spaces for young people to learn key life skills through football, such as teamwork, leadership and equality,” she highlighted.

“Young girls and women are central to the programme – which demonstrates our commitment to gender equality and delivering a World Cup with significant impact for women in the region.”

Qatar-based Al Jazeera journalist Ghada Owais, Ghosson Al Khaled, a former deputy CEO of ACICO Industries, and Malak Al Akiely, co-founder of Golden Kayan for Oil & Energy, were among the speakers.