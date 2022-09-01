Qatar’s ‘fascinating’ Purple Island now among best 50 islands in the world

The island is home to the only archaeological site in the country that is attributable to the second millennium BC.

Qatar’s stunning Purple Island was selected among the top 50 best islands in the world, according to the Global travel site Big 7 Travel’s recent annual list.

The ranks are based on the combination of scores from prior social media posts and editorial staff contributions from the global travel website.

The Al Khor island, sometimes referred to as Jazirat bin Ghanim and Purple Island, is situated off the northeastern coast of Qatar. It houses the only archaeological site in the nation dating back to the second millennium BC, making it historic site for the nation.

Ranked as number 14 for its stunning views, the island is surrounded entirely with mangroves, making it the perfect destination for a family picnic or for those who like to kayak around nature.

It also houses flamingos, small beaches, crabs, natural salt ponds, fireflies, worms, flowers, shells, fossils and limestone rock formations.

“Everyone’s talking about Qatar this year thanks to the FIFA World Cup, but if you’re looking for some respite from the crowds, you might want to consider hopping across to one of the nation’s islands,” the site states.

“Unlike many of Qatar’s islands, Purple Island isn’t manmade and instead boasts a fascinating history… it’s home to some fascinating ruins, as well as a wide variety of birds and marine animals.”

The Galapagos Islands, in Ecuador; Kauai, Hawaii; Cebu, Philippines; Fraser Island, Australia; Mauritius and Jamaica are a few of the more islands among the top rankings.