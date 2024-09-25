Qatar’s amir met with UN secretary-general to discuss regional and global issues

The discussion centered on pressing regional and international issues, particularly the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories.

The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has met with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York to discuss strengthening cooperation between Qatar and the global institution.

The meeting focused on urgent regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Guterres took the opportunity to commend Qatar for its ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as its broader diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving regional and global conflicts.

The secretary-general went on to express gratitude to Qatar for being a vital partner to the United Nations and a strong advocate for international diplomacy.

He also praised Qatar’s commitment to addressing climate change, alongside its contributions to humanitarian and development projects worldwide.

In his UNGA speech on Tuesday, Sheikh Tamim reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to working with international partners and the United Nations to promote peace, security, sustainable development, human rights, and the rule of law, “to achieve a better future for all”.

The amir devoted most of his speech to Israel’s occupation and aggression on Palestine, especially its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip which he described as a “genocide”.

The Qatari leader also highlighted his country’s mediation role in several conflicts, including Yemen, Syria, Sudan and the Russia-Ukraine war.