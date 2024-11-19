Qatar’s Amir heads to Costa Rica for bilateral discussions

Latin American countries are among Qatar’s key consumer markets, with trade volume in 2023 reaching QAR 3.6bn (around $992m), according to QNA.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is heading to Costa Rica in a bid to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries across various sectors.

During the visit, first announced on Sunday by the Amiri Diwan, the Qatari leader will be attending the ceremony of the eighth edition of the “Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award”.

Established in 2015 at the eighth Conference of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities in Russia, the award exhibits Qatar’s commitment to the prevention of corruption.

Sheikh Tamim, the second Arab leader after his Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to visit the country, will be meeting President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, where discussions will center on bilateral ties.

In comments to Doha’s state news agency (QNA) on Monday, Qatar’s Ambassador to Costa Rica Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Dosari underlined the importance of both countries’ relations.

Al-Dosari reflected back on the visit of Sheikh Hamad’s visit to San Jose in 2010, which officially established their bilateral relations—becoming the first Arab, Gulf and Muslim country to do so.

Months after the visit, Costa Rica established its embassy in Qatar whereas the Gulf state opened its embassy in San Jose in 2011.

The Qatari ambassador told QNA that the Amir’s visit “will also address regional and international issues of joint interest, and give impetus to the bilateral relations across all spheres”.

The main areas of focus will include investment, economy and trade, he said.

Latin American countries are among Qatar’s key consumer markets, with trade volume in 2023 reaching QAR 3.6bn (around $992m), according to QNA.

Some of the key milestones both countries witnessed over the years include the signing of an agreement in 2014 aimed at enhancing cultural cooperation. The agreement entailed the “exchange of events and expertise” in addition to the participation in art exhibitions in both countries.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Qatar University and the Embassy of Costa Rica agreed to develop international cooperation through the development of academic and scientific exchange programmes.

Beyond culture, Qatar and Costa Rica have been holding political consultations in a bid to boost bilateral cooperation. The second round of political consultations took place in September 2023 in San Jose.