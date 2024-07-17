Qatar’s Amir, French president discuss developments in Gaza as mediation efforts continue

The French foreign ministry issued a separate statement on Tuesday condemning the recent Israeli attacks, stressing “the need for Israel to abide by international humanitarian law.”

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing efforts by the Gulf state to mediate a ceasefire and a captives release deal.

The discussions took place over the phone on Tuesday, where both leaders also discussed their countries’ bilateral relations. The French president also thanked Qatar for contributing to securing the organisation of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Qatar’s Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) landed in Paris on July 12 to help maintain security at the sporting event following extensive experience in securing the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha.

Macron held separate phone calls with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which both share diplomatic ties with Israel.

Egypt has also been working alongside Qatar and the United States in hopes of securing an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

While Qatar does not share diplomatic ties with Israel, it has hosted the Hamas political bureau at the U.S.’ request since 2012 to maintain a channel of communication.

France is a permanent United Nations Security Council member and has become more vocal in condemning Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In his recent calls with the Arab leaders, Macron condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes on school-turned shelters belonging to the United Nations in the Gaza Strip in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp between July 14-15.

Macron “also reaffirmed France’s insistence that Hamas immediately release the hostages.”

The French foreign ministry issued a separate statement on Tuesday condemning the recent Israeli attacks, stressing “the need for Israel to abide by international humanitarian law.”

“France is outraged by Israel’s strikes on July 14 and 15 on an UNRWA school and the Al-Maghazi refugee camp that shelters displaced persons. The strikes of the last couple of days, which left nearly 100 dead, exacerbate the catastrophic civilian death toll in Gaza,” the statement said.

“Given the humanitarian emergency in Gaza, France reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages,” it added.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas have stalled since the expiration of last year’s week-long truce, mediated by Qatar and Egypt. The truce resulted in the release of 109 Israeli captives out of 251 held by Hamas and 240 Palestinians from Israeli prisons, some of whom have since been re-arrested by Israeli forces.

In January, Qatar and France brokered a separate deal to deliver medication to Israeli captives.

Israel’s brutal war in the Gaza Strip is currently in its tenth month, with at least 38,713 people killed and 89,166 wounded. The war displaced 1.9 million people out of the Gaza Strip’s population of 2.1 million – down from the UN’s initial estimate of 2.3 million, following the deaths and exodus of people.

On Monday, the UN said that it would take up to 15 years to clear around 40 million tonnes of war rubble in Gaza, requiring more than 100 trucks and would cost over $500 million.

Lebanon escalations

The cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel in southern Lebanon has been a major area of concern globally, raising fears over the outbreak of a war in the country and the region.

France still has influence in Lebanon following the former colonial rule and has been working on calming the escalations to prevent an Israeli war on the country. There are around 700 French soldiers that are part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

In April, French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne held discussions with senior officials in Lebanon aimed at easing the tensions on the border. Hezbollah has repeatedly refused to enter discussions until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

Then, in June, the minister of Israel’s military, Yoav Gallant, rejected the French initiative while slamming Paris’s position on the war.

“As we fight a just war, defending our people, France has adopted hostile policies against Israel,” Gallant said in a statement at the time.

“In doing so, France ignores the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli children, women and men. Israel will not be a party to the trilateral framework proposed by France,” he added.

According to an AFP tally, Israel killed at least 511 people on the Lebanese side, including at least 104 civilians. Separate figures last updated by Lebanon’s health ministry on July 11 said that 466 people have been killed, including children.

Israel killed three children in an airstrike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to Lebanon’s state news agency.

Data by the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) says the cross-border attacks have forced at least 96,829 people in southern Lebanon, many of which moved to their relatives’ residences in other areas in Lebanon.