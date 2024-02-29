Qatar, France pledge $200mn aid for Palestinians

Both leaders called for an end to the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

Qatar and France have announced on Wednesday a joint pledge of $200 million in support of the Palestinian people.

The commitment was made public in a joint statement during the state visit of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to France earlier this week.

The statement emphatically rejected the ongoing violence and deprivation faced by the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, asserting both nations’ opposition to any aggression towards Rafah.

The two countries have called for the opening of all crossings, especially those in the north of Gaza, to facilitate the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid.

The statement emerged following a series of meetings held in France, which included discussions between the Qatari Amir and several high-ranking French officials.

The Amir’s visit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, was aimed at reinforcing the strategic, trust-based alliance and long-standing cooperation between Qatar and France.

The discussions also heralded the upcoming Third France-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, set to take place in Paris, showcasing the continued commitment to deepen bilateral relations.

Further emphasising the depth of these diplomatic ties, the Amir met with the President of the National Assembly of the French Republic, Yael Braun-Pivet, at the National Assembly’s headquarters in Paris.

Their discussions covered a broad spectrum of bilateral relations and explored avenues for development across various sectors, alongside deliberation on several topics of mutual interest.

On Tuesday, Qatar announced increasing its investment to €10 billion ($10.85 billion) in various sectors in France over the coming years.

“The Amir also stressed what was agreed upon during the official discussions to increase the State of Qatar’s investments in France to 10 billion Euros in the coming years, which will be directed to strengthening strategic economic partnerships between the two countries,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

The Qatari investments would be pumped into start-ups and investment funds in France between 2024 and 2030, Reuters reported, citing the French presidency. Some of the sectors include energy, artificial intelligence, health, and hospitality, the report added.