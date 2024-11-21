Qatar’s Amir concludes visit to Colombia

The Gulf state has also welcomed Colombia’s announcement to establish an embassy in Doha, a move that would mark a significant development in both countries’ ties, QNA reported.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has witnessed the signing of five memoranda of understandings’ between the Gulf state and Colombia as part of his visit to the country.

The signings took place on Wednesday in Bogota following discussions between Sheikh Tamim and Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the Casa de Narino Presidential Palace. Colombia marked his third and final stop this week following visits to Brazil and Costa Rica.

“I met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro during my visit to his friendly country and we discussed together developing mechanisms for cooperation between us in the political, economic and commercial fields,” Sheikh Tamim said on X.

التقيت اليوم مع رئيس كولومبيا غوستافو بيترو خلال زيارتي إلى بلده الصديق، وتباحثنا معاً حول تطوير آليات التعاون بيننا في المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والتجارية. نتشارك التطلعات نحو الارتقاء بمشاريعنا الثنائية، واستكشاف الفرص لتطوير استثماراتنا المتبادلة بما يخدم مصالح وطموحات… pic.twitter.com/Ilgx38PGdC — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) November 21, 2024

He added: “We share aspirations to advance our bilateral projects and explore opportunities to develop our mutual investments in a way that serves the interests and aspirations of both countries for growth, prosperity and progress.”

One memorandum covered key areas including economic, commercial, and technical cooperation, according to Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) reported.

The memorandum would in turn “facilitate joint initiatives and promote the exchange of visits between business leaders and chambers of commerce,” QNA added. The other memoranda covered tourism, ports, sports and news exchange.

Qatar has also welcomed Colombia’s announcement to establish an embassy in Doha, a move that would mark a significant development in both countries’ ties, QNA reported.

During the meeting in the Colombian capital, President Petro hoped that the Amir’s visit “would contribute to strengthening cooperation” between the two countries to “broader horizons”.

“During the session, the two sides discussed the existing relations of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and ways to boost and develop them, particularly in investment, economy, and trade,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

The talks also dealt with the latest developments in regional and international issues, including Israel’s ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip and neighbouring Lebanon.

Sheikh Tamim and the Colombian president both stressed “the need to intensify efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and reach a ceasefire”.

Colombia has also praised Qatar’s vital “diplomatic role in promoting regional peace and stability” particularly through its mediation efforts. The Gulf state has also applauded Colombia’s support for a two-state solution and its stance against Israel’s illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.